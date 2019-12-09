|
Alice W. Lynch (Donahoe), age 82, of Weymouth passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on December 6, 2019. Alice was born and raised in Dorchester near St. Mark's Parish. She graduated from Boston College in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in education. Alice met her husband, James, while teaching in Fisher's Island, N.Y. After Alice and James were married in 1960 they spent a short time in Dorchester prior to settling in Weymouth where they raised a family. Alice worked at Marshalls in So. Weymouth for over 20 years after she raised her children. Alice enjoyed puzzles but truly loved the time she spent with her family. Alice was predeceased by her husband James E. Lynch Sr. She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Mocciola of Maine, Jim Lynch and his wife Katie of Randolph, Susan Sullivan and her husband Mark of Pembroke, and Michael Lynch of Florida, and her grandchildren Matthew, Kevin, Jenny, Caitlin, and Connor. Alice is also survived by her sisters Theresa Ellis, Mary Walsh, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Alice on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends will gather at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday for a celebration of life service which will begin at 9 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Bourne National Cemetery. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 9, 2019