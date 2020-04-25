|
|
Alison Ayer, a long time resident of Cohasset, MA., died peacefully on April 21, 2020 at the age of 81. Alison was raised in Milton and was the daughter of Jean and Earl Gibson (former General Manager of Suffolk Downs). Mrs Ayer attended high school at Thayer Academy. After graduation, she continued her education at Wheelock College, graduating with her degree in Early Childhood Education. Alison taught for a short time in the Milton public school system and was a long time teacher in the Cohasset public school system. In her younger years, she volunteered her time with the MSPCA in Boston, Ma, her love of animals continued throughout her life. She was a devoted mother and teacher who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and six grandchildren. She will be remember fondly for her easy laugh, strong sense of fashion and kind and generous disposition. Alison is predeceased by her beloved husband, Alexander "Sandy" Ayer Sr. She is survived by her brother John Gibson and his wife Irina of Shreveport, Louisiana. As well as her loving children John Ayer and his wife Debby of Sudbury, Alexander "Sandy" Ayer Jr. and his wife Durene of Old Tappan, NJ, and Jillian Bennis and her husband Michael of Hingham. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Jennifer, Jackson, Catherine, Sydney, Grace, and Madison. Funeral services for Alison are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in S. Weymouth, MA and will be private. To leave a message for the family please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Donations in memory of Alison may be made to Lucys Love Bus PO Box 464 Amesbury, MA 01913 for more information on this organization please visit www.lucyslovebus.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020