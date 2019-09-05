|
Allan Douglas Jr., age 64, of Weymouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Laurie A. (Villard); devoted father of Scott and his wife Tristan of Holbrook, Keeley and her fiance David Boutross of Hingham, Corey of Bridgewater and Brianna Maiden of Weymouth; dear brother of Jane Bennett and her husband Mark of Milton and Richard Maiden and his wife Lisa of Brockton; loving Papa of Breyson and Harper. Also survived by caring nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., closing with a blessing at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For complete obituary and web site, please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617- 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 5, 2019