Allan E. Hornstra, age 88, of Weymouth, passed away on March 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Allan was born and raised in Hingham. He was proud to work for his familys business, Hornstra Farms, for half of his life. He also worked for the Town of Hingham for many years and was the head of maintenance at Notre Dame Academy for 18 years. Allan and Lynn lived in Weymouth where they raised their family and recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. Allan was a hard worker who always went out of his way to help others using his many skills. He enjoyed travelling to destinations including Egypt, Hawaii, Paris, and spending time with his family and friends. Allan is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Lynn Hornstra (Masella) of Weymouth, his children Maureen Ricketson and her husband John of Weymouth, Kristan Regan and her husband Mike of Cconn., Lynne Walsh and her husband Vinnie of Duxbury, Michael Hogan and his wife Tiziana of Okla., Kimberlee Beaulieu and her husband Mark of Fla., Kellee Young of Ohio, and the late Anthony Masella and Kevin Hornstra. Allan is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his siblings Lorraine Anufrom, Carolyn Baldwin and Arthur Hornstra and his wife Carol. He was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Dorothy Hornstra. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Allan on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral service in honor of Allans life on Tuesday morning at 10 am in the Old South Union Congregational Church located at 25 Columbian St. Weymouth, MA. Cremation will follow the service. Donations in memory of Allan may be made to the Old South Union Church at the above address. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019