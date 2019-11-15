|
Allen Swinimer of Weymouth passed away on November 10, 2019. Allen is survived by his daughter, Robin Taylor, her husband Bruce, and his grandson, Bruce Allen Taylor of Pembroke. Allen was the father of the late Karen Swinimer of Weymouth. Allen was married to the late Vivien (Burnham) Swinimer. They divorced in 1985. Allen was a longtime professional photographer, starting his career at Alston Studio where he spent six years, a year with a noted Boston photographer, before joining the staff at Hobbs Studio in 1959. After ten years at Hobbs Studio, the Hobbs' decided to retire and Allen purchased the studio in 1970 where he would spend the next 45 years. His daughter Karen joined Allen at the studio in 1982. Both Allen and Karen were awarded the title of Master of Photographer and Photographic Craftsman by the Professional Photographers of America for their photographic excellence and their willingness to share their knowledge with others. After Karen's untimely death in 2014, after a brief but severe fight with cancer, Allen closed the studio ending 55 years there and its 73-year history. Allen spent many years as Mass. representative to the Professional Photographers of America requiring him to attend their National Convention which was held in several states. He was a past president of Professional Photographers Association of Massachusetts. Allen's love to travel took him to many parts of the world as well as many trips to Mexico and the Caribbean Islands. His love of animals led him to take safaris to Kenya and five countries of Southern Africa. Allen also made two trips to Thailand with side trips to Hong Kong and Myanmar. Services will be private.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019