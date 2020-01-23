|
|
Alma B. (Cammall) Ducharme, 86, of Hanover, passed away on January 21, 2020. Born in Boston, July 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Almon E. and Viola (Harron) Cammall. Alma graduated from Milton High School and Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing. She was a longtime member of the Walnut Hill Garden Club in Hanover, and enjoyed floral design and crafts. Alma loved family get togethers and always made her kids birthdays so special. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Alma was the beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Ducharme. Devoted mother of Laura Hermanson and her husband Gary of Middleboro, Cheryl Kent and her husband Tom of Hanover, Linda Preciado and her husband Michael of CA, John "Jed" Ducharme and his wife Nancy of Braintree, the late William Ducharme and his surviving wife Natalie of Quincy. Dear sister of the late John Cammall and his surviving wife Margaret of CA. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Matthew and his wife Kelsey, Hannah, Jonathan, Sophia, Elizabeth "Libbie", Ellie, Erik and Tyler. Cherished great-grandmother to Ruth Preciado. Visitation at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 17 Church St, Hanover, on Friday, January 24, from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's memory can be made to the American , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452 or . For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 23, 2020