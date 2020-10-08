1/1
Alphonse Cerone
1939 - 2020
Alphonse Cerone, known as Al by all who knew him, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 3, 2020, at the age of 81. Al was born April 15, 1939, in Boston, the son of the late Louis and Adelaide Cerone. He was the oldest of 3 brothers, preceded in death by Louis Cerone and Kenneth Cerone. On October 23, 1965, he married Carol Ann Bojarski, who survives. Al served in the U.S. Marines as a Corporal in the 1950s-1960s. After his honorable discharge, he was employed as a millwright for 30+ years, retiring in 1989. Al was a generous, humble and hardworking man who was loved and admired by anyone and everyone that met him. His favorite pastime was making sure he had the greenest yard, the brightest flowers and the most impressive tomatoes in the neighborhood. He was a strong and influential father, a faithful husband, and a loyal friend. Al is survived by his wife, Carol Cerone of Kingston; his son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Amber Cerone of Plympton; his son and daughter-in-law, Vinny and Denise Cerone of Brockton; his granddaughter and grandson, Samantha and Jason Cerone of Foxboro; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces. A memorial service will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, between the hours of 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020. Military funeral honors will follow at 12:30 p.m., at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the National Foundation for Cancer Research. To offer condolences or for directions, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
OCT
19
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
