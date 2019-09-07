|
Alvin A. Marks, 86, former longtime Duxbury resident, died August 31, 2019. Al was born December 24, 1932, in Pembroke, to Hilda and Alvin Marks. He was preceded in death by his three younger siblings, Roger, George and Sue. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Al worked for many years as a mechanic at St. George Street Garage in Duxbury. He enjoyed music, dancing and working with his hands and building bird houses. Al was devoted to helping anyone in need and cherished time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly; daughters, Elizabeth Eddy and Nancy Nathan; three grandsons, Kyle Nathan, Joshua Eddy and Harrison Eddy; and many nieces and nephews. In honoring his wishes, services will be private. Donations may be made in Al's memory to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 7, 2019