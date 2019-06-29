Amanda M. (Chapman) "Mandy" Johnson of East Bridgewater, died June 26, 2019. She was the devoted mother of Caden Johnson of East Bridgewater; caring wife of Earl Johnson of East Bridgewater; loving daughter of Marie Chapman of East Bridgewater and David Chapman of Quincy; beloved sister of Bo Chapman and his wife Georgia of Halifax; cherished auntie of Eva, Cori and Alex Chapman all of Halifax. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, extended family and dear friends. Mandy graduated from Quincy High School, class of 1994. She battled with the disease of Cystic Fibrosis all of her life, but that did not stop her from living a full active life. Mandy enjoyed vacationing with family, watching Caden play sports, bowling, dancing and simply living life. Her proudest joy was being a mother and spending time with her family. Mandy will be remembered for her strength, loyalty, amazing wit and sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Calvary Baptist Church, 429 Monponsett Street, Hanson. Burial in Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mandy may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.fightcf.cff.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 29, 2019