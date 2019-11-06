The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Ambrose C. Barrett Obituary
Ambrose C. Barrett, of North Weymouth, originally from Dorchester, died November 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Ambrose worked for Boston Edison for 42 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed spending summers in Wellfleet with his grandchildren and was a longtime daily communicant at St. Jerome's Church. He was the husband of the late Mary (Sullivan) Barrett. Loving father of Patrick J. Barrett and wife Christine of Weymouth, Christopher G. Barrett and wife Dawna of Norwell, Mary K. Barrett, John F. Barrett and wife Maureen, James A. Barrett and wife Maryellen, all of Weymouth and the late Joseph Barrett. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth, at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Old North Cemetery, Weymouth. Donations in memory of Ambrose may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 6, 2019
