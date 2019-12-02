|
Americo A. "Rico" D'Andrea, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully at the grand old age of 95 on November 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Quincy, Rico graduated from Quincy High School and was a proud Army Veteran of WW II. After his service to his country, he worked as a Draftsman at Sturtevant Mills in Dorchester and later at Boston Gear Works in No. Quincy. He went on to work for many years as a Laborer for Local 22 in Boston before retiring. Rico was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in No. Quincy. Beloved husband of 66 years, to the late Marie R. (Rota). Devoted father of James "Jim" D'Andrea and his wife Lynne of Braintree. Loving grandfather of Derek D'Andrea and his fiancee Nicole Dolan of Whitman. Cherished great-grandfather to Aliyah and Anthony. Brother of the late Anne Duff, Louis D'Andrea, Orlando "John" D'Andrea, and Nicolas D'Andrea. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Rico lived a long and independent life and still drove and did his daily errands. He kept up with the news and enjoyed reading his 2 daily newspapers. He was a man that didn't ask for much and a man of a few words. He had a quick wit, a great sense of humor, a kind heart, and was always a "gentleman". Rico will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, No. Quincy on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, on Wednesday morning prior to the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the , 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760. For guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019