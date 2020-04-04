|
Amy Beth Pearlstein, 63, passed away the morning of March 28, 2020, at her home, after a long struggle with cancer. Her wife, Deborah Leese, and their dog, Diamond, were by her side. Amy was born June 23, 1956, in Quincy, Mass. She graduated from North Quincy High School in 1974 and Lesley University in 1978 with a B.S. degree in Education. After graduation from college, she moved to Virginia and taught children with special needs in Gloucester, Va. In 1980, Amy applied for the 3-year Welding Apprentice Program at NORSHIPCO (now BAE Systems) in Norfolk, Va., and graduated in 2 years. While employed at BAE Systems from 1980 to 2019, Amy was a 1st Class Welder, Material Planner, Planning Supervisor, Planning Manager, Director of Planning, MSMO Program Manager, Manager Business Operations Strategy & Planning, and she retired as Occupational Safety Specialist Senior Principal. Amy was the recipient of the BAE Systems 2006 Bronze Award for Enhancing Customer Performance (selected out of 45K employees). Amy's special talents were stain glass, calligraphy, drawing, and cooking. Her non-work passions in life were NE Patriots, Boston Red Sox, U.S. Open Tennis, her sports car, sun/ beach/tanning, hummingbirds, calla lillies, art in any form, wine and jazz, Chinese food, reading, and politics (later in life). She loved spending time with her family and friends, camping, fishing, boating, golfing, cookouts, parties, festivals, road trips and vacations. She was predeceased by her parents, Saul and Sylvia Pearlstein of North Quincy, Mass., grandparents, Louis and Dora Petlock of Bath, Maine, Myer and Anna Pearlstein of Millis, Mass., and brother, Richard Pearlstein, formerly of New York City.In addition to her wife of 17 years, Amy is survived by her brother, Steven Pearlstein and wife Marlene; niece, Lindsay Motyka and husband Rob; nephew, SSgt. Jeffrey Pearlstein and wife Amy Marie; great-nephews, Jack and William; and great-niece, Emma. Due to Coronavirus limitations, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Amy may be made to any local animal shelter or animal rescue organization. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.SturtevantFH.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020