Ana Lilliam (Montecino) Hendershott of Carver, passed away on November 12, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, surrounded by her family at the age of sixty-six. She was the beloved wife of James W. Hendershott of Carver; the loving mother of James G. of Norton, Michael W. and his wife Andrea of Sandwich; and the cherished grandmother of Jonathan James "JJ". She was predeceased by her brother, Victor Quintanilla. Ana was born December 25, 1952, in San Miguel, El Salvador, to Fernando Montecino and Maria Quintanilla. She worked as a sales representative for Mayflower Equipment, Co., in Carver. She enjoyed traveling, dining out and watching a good movie. She loved her dogs, and spending time with her grandson. Ana's greatest passion was her devotion to her family. A period of visitation will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 14, 2019
