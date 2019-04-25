Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
(781) 293-6325
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
7 Mattakeesett Street
Pembroke, MA 02359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
272 Main Street,
Kingston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia McLarey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia P. McLarey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anastasia P. McLarey Obituary
Anastasia Patricia Maddox McLarey passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, at the age of 89. She was the mother of Daniel Dennison (deceased), Carlene Dennison, and Monooshag Yekhtikian as well as Dale and Brenda Dennison of Hanson, Patricia and Kenneth DeSiata, Florence and Edgar Loring, Elizabeth Yekhtikian and James Hogue of Kingston, Timothy and Karen Dennison, Maureen and Steven George of Plympton; and grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Born in Bay Bulls, Newfoundland, she was one of seven children. She immigrated to Boston at the age of 16. She was educated by the Sisters of Mercy in Canada where she was taught to play the piano, which would become a lifetime vocation and passion. She lit up every room with her bright blue eyes, piano playing and singing and made a friend in every person she met. She was also fiercely proud of her Newfoundland heritage. Optimistic and selfless, she embraced life with gusto, courage and humor. She loved to dance, travel, paint and cook. But her greatest love was for her family whom she adored with the purest of heart. Her family is very grateful for everything she did for them. Services will be held Friday, April 26 at Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett Street, Pembroke, from 4-8 p.m., and a funeral Mass on Saturday, April 27 at St. Josephs Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Boston, www.svdpboston.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now