Anastasia Patricia Maddox McLarey passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019, surrounded by her children and grandchildren, at the age of 89. She was the mother of Daniel Dennison (deceased), Carlene Dennison, and Monooshag Yekhtikian as well as Dale and Brenda Dennison of Hanson, Patricia and Kenneth DeSiata, Florence and Edgar Loring, Elizabeth Yekhtikian and James Hogue of Kingston, Timothy and Karen Dennison, Maureen and Steven George of Plympton; and grandmother of 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Born in Bay Bulls, Newfoundland, she was one of seven children. She immigrated to Boston at the age of 16. She was educated by the Sisters of Mercy in Canada where she was taught to play the piano, which would become a lifetime vocation and passion. She lit up every room with her bright blue eyes, piano playing and singing and made a friend in every person she met. She was also fiercely proud of her Newfoundland heritage. Optimistic and selfless, she embraced life with gusto, courage and humor. She loved to dance, travel, paint and cook. But her greatest love was for her family whom she adored with the purest of heart. Her family is very grateful for everything she did for them. Services will be held Friday, April 26 at Shepherd Funeral Home, 7 Mattakeesett Street, Pembroke, from 4-8 p.m., and a funeral Mass on Saturday, April 27 at St. Josephs Church, 272 Main Street, Kingston, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Boston, www.svdpboston.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019