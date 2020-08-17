Andrea L. (Fleshel) McAleer, lifelong resident of Braintree and Braintree High School graduate, passed away suddenly, on August 11, 2020, at the age of 52. Andrea is survived by her husband Brian McAleer. Loving mother of Kelli Campbell, Stephanie (Campbell) and her husband Andre Verronneau and Alex Campbell and his fiance Chrissie Brooks. Cherished grandmother to Amelia and Greyson Kenneally. Dear daughter of Rita Andler and Jack Fleshel and devoted sister of Stacie Tatum. Spending time with her family and friends is what brought her the most joy in life. A devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend, Andrea will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright- Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
