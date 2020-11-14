Andrea Leiblein, 63, lifelong resident of Quincy, died on November 7, 2020, while being treated and cared for in her transition at Care One in Weymouth, in coordination with Dana Farber Cancer Center. Her parents, Audrey and Edward Leiblein, predeceased her, as well as her twin sister, Althea Leiblein. Survived by her sister, Adelle Leiblein and her husband David Tracey of Sebring, Florida, and her aunt, Hilda Leiblein Marrigan of The Villages in Florida, and many cousins through out New England. Andrea pursued a degree in Biology at the University of Massachusetts, after graduating from Quincy High School. Just a few credits shy of a B.S. degree, she worked in a number of commercial laboratories in the Boston area, including Corning Medical Group on isotopes. After work in Science, Andrea changed paths and moved to retail sales in women's wear at stores like Lord and Taylor. She received many kudos from Lord and Taylor, retiring from there as a client stylist. Upon retirement, she moved to Town Brook House in Quincy, enjoying different apartments over the years and a community of friendship with residents and staff. Throughout her life, Andrea made significant contributions to non-profits. She served as a volunteer at Carney Hospital for over ten years; volunteered with Quincy food pantries as a distribution helper; gave 100s of hours to the Quincy Historical Society that is housed at the Adams Academy; contributing often to Dove Shelter, and as a presenter/ interpreter of the collection at Forbes Museum. Most recently working as a volunteer clerical assistant in Quincy Courts' Parole Office. As a devoted animal lover, Andrea raised and adored many cats and dogs. She had a way of calming and caring for her pets that gave them a good life filled with affection. Her interest in gardening enhanced the family gardens; she loved big band music and oldies, and possessed expert knowledge of classic movies and actors from the 1920s to today. Her winning ways at Jeopardy and Trivial Pursuit were unbeatable. Andrea was a member of Quincy Point Congregational Church. Her Christian faith sustained her through her life. After cremation, Andrea's ashes will be commingled with her twin sister Althea's, placed in an urn and scattered at sea. There are no services, as was Andrea's wish. The family thanks all who cared for Andrea and welcome kind thoughts and prayers for their beloved Andrea.



