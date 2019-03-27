|
Andrea T. "Auntie" Cavallini, lifelong resident of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019, at the age of 53. Born in Boston, Andrea graduated from Braintree High School. She was working as a personal care attendant for the past several years. A devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Andrea will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Andrea was the loving mother of Brianna Blaire of Rockland; devoted sister of Christina Cavallini of Braintree; daughter of the late Anthony and Carole Cavallini. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. in the Emerald Hall, 30 Central St., Abington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family of Andrea Cavallini, 4 Woodedge Ave., Braintree, MA 02184, to help offset the funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019