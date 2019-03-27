Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Emerald Hall
30 Central St.
Abington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Cavallini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea T. Cavallini

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrea T. Cavallini Obituary
Andrea T. "Auntie" Cavallini, lifelong resident of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly on March 14, 2019, at the age of 53. Born in Boston, Andrea graduated from Braintree High School. She was working as a personal care attendant for the past several years. A devoted daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Andrea will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Andrea was the loving mother of Brianna Blaire of Rockland; devoted sister of Christina Cavallini of Braintree; daughter of the late Anthony and Carole Cavallini. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. in the Emerald Hall, 30 Central St., Abington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family of Andrea Cavallini, 4 Woodedge Ave., Braintree, MA 02184, to help offset the funeral expenses. Arrangements are under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now