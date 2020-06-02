Andrew A. Dietlin Jr. , age 94 years, of Carver, died on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in Somerville. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara (Messier) Dietlin. Born in Pittsfield in 1926, he was a son of the late Andrew and Josephine (Kuhn) Dietlin. After his education in the Plymouth schools, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Signalman. He earned a bachelor's degree at Bridgewater State where he met Barbara, and master's degrees at Boston College and UMass-Amherst. He was the first male teacher in Manomet elementary schools and taught Latin at Plymouth-Carver High School for many years. He was a supervisor at Plimoth Plantation, a whale watch and excursion boat captain in Plymouth, and a school van driver in Plymouth, Carver, and Cape Cod. His hobby was writing opinion essays, and he used his pen to protect the Plymouth waterfront from commercial development. He enjoyed fishing and won the Governor's Cup in 1978 for the largest striped bass (62 lbs.) caught in the state. He was an avid bicyclist and rode 100 miles a day into his 70s. He studied Joan of Arc's history and considered her his patron saint. He was the father of the late Ann Dietlin and brother of the late Joseph Dietlin. He is survived by his son David and his wife Patt of Bourne; his daughter Susan Dietlin of Boston; his daughter Christine Dietlin and her partner Stanley Lyness of Boston; his sister Rita Mohler of Fairfield, OH, and family; his grandchildren Keith and Scott Dietlin; and beloved nieces and nephews. Donations in his memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, https://littlesistersofthepoorboston.weshareonline.org/. Due to the pending COVID-19 pandemic, services for Andrew Dietlin will be private. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 2, 2020.