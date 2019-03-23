|
|
Andrew A. Morecroft of Quincy passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at age 83. Born in Plymouth, N.H., where he was raised and educated, he also lived in Boston and Florida. A Korean War veteran, U.S. Marine Corps, he worked as a printer for The Boston Herald before retiring. Andy was the father of Kevin Morecroft and his wife Bonnie of Amesbury, Michael Morecroft of Berwick, Maine, Andrew Morecroft of Amesbury, Kathleen MacDonald of Texas, Teri Cox and her husband Mark of Long Island, N.Y., James Morecroft and his wife Erin of Haverhill; and is also survived by his brothers, James and Steven, his sisters Nancy and Maureen, his former wife Beverly and her companion Paul Hickey of Berwick, Maine; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his loyal friend Margo Cowell of Weymouth. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Sunday, March 24, at 3 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, woundedwarriorproject.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned for Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 23, 2019