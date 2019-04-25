Home

Andrew Boelcskevy Obituary
Andrew "Andras" Boelcskevy died peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home in Needham. Born July 15, 1932, in Matrafured, Hungary, he and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1950. From 1966-2004, Dr. Boelcskevy taught German language and literature at UMass-Boston. He leaves his wife, Mary Anne (Stewart) Boelcskevy; and his children, Anna and Stephen; as well as three brothers, Gaspar, Bence and Lorinc. He was also brother to the late Balint. Service will be held at a later date in the summer. For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2019
