Andrew D. Holland, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was 84. He was the loving partner of Phyllis E. McAveeney of Walpole; devoted father of Kimberley A. McAveeney of Mansfield and Donna L. Mascioli and her husband Carl of Framingham; loving grandfather of Alexandra, Alyssa, Madison, Nicholas, Andrew and Michael Krysko, all of Mansfield, and Justin, Kyle, Kaleigh, Nicole and Connor Mascioli, all of Framingham; cherished uncle of Charles L. Shea and his wife Susan of Quincy and Thomas M. Shea and his wife Noreen of Braintree. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, April 4, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 5, prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 3, 2019