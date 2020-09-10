Andrew "Andy" F. Staten, 72, of Plymouth, passed away on September 4, 2020. Andrew was an Eagle Scout, and was awarded on March 16, 1966, Post 74, in Vacaville, CA. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army on August 20, 1968, and served until March 25, 1971, during which time he served in the Vietnam War. He went on to join the Army National Guard and served from July of 1980 - July of 1981, before enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1981 - 1991. Mr. Staten is survived by his beloved wife, Claudia Staten. Loving father to Lindsay Piper and her husband Nicholas of Kingston, and Heather Thorne of Gilbert, AZ. Cherished grandfather to Nathan Piper. Brother to Irene Partridge and her life partner Ronald Wyatt of Las Vegas, NV, David Staten and his wife Patricia of Wilmington, Robert Staten of Woburn, Matthew Staten and his wife Mary of Burlington, and Susan Kassirer and her husband Richard of Leverett. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 11, from 4-8 p.m. at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rte. 106), Kingston. A graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, September 12, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Andrew Staten may be made to the Liver Center Research Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by visiting www.bidmc.org/giving
or by check made payable to "Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with Andrew Staten Liver Center Research Fund 01028399" in the memo line. Contributions can be mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave (OV), Boston, MA 02215. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com
. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.