Andrew James "Andy" Lane of Hingham, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was 40. Born in Weymouth, and raised in Hingham, he was the beloved son of the late Gail F. (Lincoln) Lane, and James F. and Gloria Lane of Hingham. Andrew attended Hingham High School and played lacrosse, and was co-captain of the school soccer team, graduating with the class of 1997. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Westfield State College. Andrew was the owner of A.J. Lane Painting of Hingham. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and wood carving. Andrew was the loving brother of Jeffrey Lane of Quincy, Kelly Brown of Va., and Mark and Brian Hanrahan both of Ga. He was the grandson of the late Roger and Natalie Lincoln, and James and Mary Lane. Andrew leaves his faithful canine companion Bizkit. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral service in the church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 o'clock. Burial in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 7, 2019