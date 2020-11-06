Andrew M. Cignarella passed away peacefully on October 19, 2020 at the age of 84 surrounded by his loving family. Andrew was born on January 3rd, 1936 and was raised in Weymouth, MA but lived the last 22 years in Florida. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy (1954 - 1957) earning the National Defense Medal and the Good Conduct medal. As well as being an avid golfer Andrew (aka "Mr. C") was instrumental along with Jabba Slattery in running the Wey-Rec Hockey program for several years. Andrew is survived by his loving wife of 59 yrs. Annette (Crespi) and was a wonderful father to Christopher, Karla and Michelle and a loving grandfather to Nikki, AJ, Corey, Karly, Maria and Samantha. "Always in our hearts Pops" and "Forever missed Daddy." Burial is at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Florida



