|
|
Andrew Sigourney, 87, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Flora with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Andy is also survived by his son, Donald (Missy) of Holbrook; and daughter, Katherine Moleti of Swampscott; grandsons, Kevin (Rachael), Matthew (ChristiAna) and Ryan Sigourney and Christopher and Eric Moleti; great-grandchildren, Soren, Lydia and AlesAna Sigourney; two nieces and four nephews. Andy was predeceased by his infant daughter, Flora Suzanne Sigourney, and sisters, Suzanne Vik, Carolyn Holtz and Katherine Shaver. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020