Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Sigourney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Sigourney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Sigourney Obituary
Andrew Sigourney, 87, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Flora with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Andy is also survived by his son, Donald (Missy) of Holbrook; and daughter, Katherine Moleti of Swampscott; grandsons, Kevin (Rachael), Matthew (ChristiAna) and Ryan Sigourney and Christopher and Eric Moleti; great-grandchildren, Soren, Lydia and AlesAna Sigourney; two nieces and four nephews. Andy was predeceased by his infant daughter, Flora Suzanne Sigourney, and sisters, Suzanne Vik, Carolyn Holtz and Katherine Shaver. For a more complete obituary, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -