Andrew T. Ryan Jr., 78, of Bridgewater, died peacefully April 7, 2020, at Colony Center in Abington, following a period of failing health. He was the beloved husband of Donna Ryan for 42 years. He was the loving father of Sherrie Boretti, wife of the late Richard Boretti, of Weymouth, Donna, Mrs. John Murphy Jr., of Tampa, Florida, John Ryan and wife Barbara of Rockland, and Craig Ryan and wife Cindy of Kingston. Also stepfather to Stacey McKeown of East Bridgewater and Danielle, Mrs. Mark Gaffney of Rockland. "Papa" Ryan's beloved grandchildren are John, Jenna, and Dylan Murphy of Tampa, Gianna, Gabriella and Gunnar Boretti of Weymouth and John and Ellen Ryan and Hunter Gaffney of Rockland. A celebration of life will be held on August 8 at 12:30 in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angel Fund, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880 an ALS research organization. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
