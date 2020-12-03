1/1
Angela G. Hughes
Angela G. (Macera) Hughes of No. Weymouth, died peacefully on November 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and the dedicated staff at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham at the age of 100. Born in Cranston, RI, Angela was the loving daughter of Biagio and Filomena (Silvestri) Macera. Beloved wife of 60 years to the late Thomas A. Hughes, Jr., Angela and Tom lived on Prospect Hill Drive in North Weymouth for their entire married life where Angela gained many lifelong friendships. Angela was a member of the Newcomers Club, a neighborhood sewing club and many other local community organizations. Angela was an active member of St. Jerome's Parish and committee volunteer for the Elementary School for many years. Angela will be remembered for her love of family, faith in God, belief in community and passion for reading. Angela will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Loving mother to her children, Angela is survived by Thomas A. Hughes III and his wife Penni of Hingham and Gerri Hughes and her husband Malcolm Stewart of Manly, Australia. Angela was a devoted grandmother to Katie Hughes and fiance Alex Kerr, Mitchell Stewart and his wife Jessica and Cameron Stewart. Angela was also a caring sister to her late siblings Mary McGillivray, Evelyn Ripanti, Joseph Macera and William Macera. Angela is survived and will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Angela would greatly appreciate donations made to any charity of your choice which benefits children, books or nature. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Angela's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
