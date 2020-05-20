|
Angela J. (DiGaetano) Chisholm passed into her final rest on Sunday May 17, 2020. She was born and grew up in Braintree amid a large and loving family. She graduated from Braintree High School in 1953 and worked for several years before she married her late husband William Chisholm and started a family of her own in Holbrook. She was the loving mother of William Chisholm (married to Lisa), Mark Chisholm, Jennifer Benton (married to Darron), and Brian Chisholm (married to Kristin). She was the adoring grandmother of Devin and Ellyce. She was the daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine (Graziano) DiGaetano; sister of the late Marie and Frank; and the sister of Louise, Gloria and Carolyn. She was also the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Angela most loved being with her family. She loved Christmas and giving everyone gifts. She loved gathering and sharing a holiday meal. She loved celebrating birthdays, always with a cake and candles. She saw the beauty of the world and enjoyed the simple things: a cup of tea, a long drive, seeing the flowers in bloom. She will be remembered most for her de-votion, generosity and caring. She will be interred at the Calvary Cemetery in Brockton. Services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 20, 2020