Angela Walker

Angela (Zelazo) "Angie" Walker of Quincy, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital/ Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Born in North Adams, she was 56. Beloved wife of Anthony W. "Tony" Walker of Quincy. Loving mother of Michaela J. of CA, Bethany R. of Dorchester, Alicia C. and Nolan A., both of Quincy. Cherished daughter of Catherine (Perenick) Zelazo of Adams and the late Edward S. Zelazo. Sister of Constance of CT, Timothy of Drury, Martina of VA, Marianna of North Adams, Anthony of Adams, Louis of Drury, and the late Peter. Angie was best friends with her husband Tony; she was Mom, mentor and gem at the center of the universe for her kids. She was the magnet who brought her very large, extended family together and will remain the glue keeping all our lives together. Her family covers the globe, from coast to coast in the USA, to Germany, where her dearest daughter Roberta and her husband Sven are growing their family and to China, home to her daughters Yuze, Wanting, Wanqing and Sonia. If you were Angie's friend, you know the story. She wore a constant smile, was giving, caring, compassionate and inviting. If you weren't Angie's friend, you hadn't met her yet. Talk to one of her friends and you'll understand. Angie's calling was helping others, sharing her heart and her home. She had a lot more giving left in her. But she was taken way too early. Her family will all miss her terribly, but they will never forget her. Pay tribute to Angie by sharing a smile and a helping hand with someone in your family or circle of friends who could use it. It's easy, give it a try. Rather than sending flowers, please contribute in any way possible to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in Angie's name, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Services will be private but please share a condolence message online or record a personal "Send Hugs" video to Angie's family to comfort them. Visit www.Keohane.com
or call 1-800-KEOHANE for information.