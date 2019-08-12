|
Angelo S. Piccarini, age 95, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Brockton VA Medical Center, in the comfort of his loving family. Angelo was born and raised in Quincy to the late Dominic and Rosaria (Parello) Piccarini. He was the owner and operator of the former Glenwood Oil Company for many years and also worked for the City of Quincy in custodial services for forty-five years. Angelo was a proud World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He participated in the Naples-Foggia, North Apennines, Po Valley, Rhineland, Rome-Arno and Southern France campaigns. He received the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal and was a member of the Braintree American Legion Post #86. He was a hard-working, dedicated family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved husband for seventy-four years to the love of his life, Liliana A. (Tarchi) Piccarini, who he met in Florence during World War II. Devoted father of A. Donald Piccarini and his late wife Maureen of Braintree and the late Richard D. Piccarini and his wife Janice of Weymouth. Loving grandfather of Deena, Andrea, Mark, Danielle, Matthew, Alyson and the late Michael Piccarini. Angelo is also survived by ten cherished great-grandchildren. Brother of the late Joseph Piccarini and dear uncle of Donna Piccarini of Quincy. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, August 14 at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Tuesday 4 - 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Angelo's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or of MA and RI, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 12, 2019