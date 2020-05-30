Anita M. Flanagan, 79, of Bourne, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, at the Bourne Manor Nursing Home in Bourne. She was the daughter of Henry August and Mary Margaret (Hodge) Thormahlen, and sister of the late Henry Jr. of Florida. Anita was born September 25, 1940, in South Charleston, W.Va. She grew up in Dorchester, where she attended Girl's Latin School, then Northeastern University. After raising her family, she went on to Harvard School of Public Health, and enjoyed a rewarding career in public relations for a variety of companies in Massachusetts and Connecticut. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading, and later in retirement, writing novels. She is survived by her son, Michael Flanagan and wife Maureen of Plymouth; daughter, Shea Flanagan of Wesley, Ark.; and three grandchildren, Jeffrey, Michaela, and Erin. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber-org. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 30, 2020.