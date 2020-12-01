1/1
Ann C. Brady
Ann C. (Dalesandro) Brady passed into eternal life on November 28, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Clara (Cipullo) and Stanley Dalesandro. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband, John J. Brady, Sr. and grandson, Michael B. Castro. Loving mother of Christine A. Castro and her husband Edward of Ft. Myers, FL, Mary A. Gudolawicz of Duxbury, MA, and John J. Brady, Jr. of Provincetown, MA. Devoted grandmother to Lisa M. Ramos and her husband Joe of St. Petersburg, FL, Brian P. Gudolawicz of Steamboat Springs, CO, Luke S. Molloy of Medway, MA, and great-granddaughter Izabela M. Ramos. Also survived by many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ann was a lifelong resident of Weymouth, MA prior to residing at Seashore Point Nursing Facility in Provincetown, MA, for the last two years. Anns devotion to family, extended family members, and friends was endless. She had a heart of gold. All who knew Ann felt her love, her generosity, and true compassion. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be held in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth on Friday at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Anns memory to the Alzheimer's Association, MSPCA, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with Ann's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
