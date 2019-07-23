Ann C. (Walsh) "Nancy" Long of Weymouth, died July 18, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Edward Long of Weymouth; loving mother of Darren Long and his wife Deidre of Melrose and Erin Ogorek and her husband Robert of Weymouth; devoted Nana and G-Ma of Brendan Sullivan, Brook Ogorek, Ryan Long and Jack Ogorek; caring sister of John J. Walsh Jr. of Abington and Gerard Walsh and his partner Anthony Marcasciano of Randolph. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Nancy worked at Building 19 for over 22 years. She was a devout Catholic and very active member in the St. Albert the Great Church in Weymouth. Nancy was a proud grandmother and never missed any of her grandchildren's activities or sporting events. She and her husband were avid travelers, taking many trips to Los Vegas, going on cruises and seeing the world. Nancy enjoyed reading. Her main passion in life was spending time with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Albert the Great Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 23, 2019