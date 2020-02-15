|
|
Ann D. Terril, of Brockton, September 24, 1951 to February 14, 2020. Ann was born and lived most of her life in Holbrook before moving to Brockton. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth J. of Brockton, and children Rhonda Terrill of Avon, Brenda Terrill of Holbrook, and Kenneth Jr. of Brockton along with their significant others, grand dog Naikee, family, and friends. Ann was a go getter and giver her entire life. In her younger years Ann was an athlete and volunteer for Holbrook Girls Softball. She spent most of her adult life working in the public schools in Holbrook and Braintree. Most recently she was the Transportation Coordinator for North River Collaborative in Rockland. Please join us in celebrating the life of this caring, strong, courageous, and kind woman. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook MA 02343. Family and friends will gather Tuesday morning in front of the Administration Office of Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree, MA at 10:15 a.m. for a graveside service in Blue Hill Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to: Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Cross Way Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797. To leave a sympathy message please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 15, 2020