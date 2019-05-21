Home

Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Ann E. Callanan

Ann E. Callanan Obituary
Ann E. (Hahn) Callanan of Quincy passed away May 20, 2019, at Season's Hospice in Milton. Born and raised in Teaneck, N.J., she attended the University of New Hampshire and was a devoted wife and mother. She was an active volunteer at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospice in Atlanta, Ga., a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Beloved wife of the late Edward F. (retired Colonel U.S. Army), she was the mother of John E. Callanan and his wife Leslie of Quincy and Paul R. Callanan, (retired Lieutenant Colonel U.S. Army) and his wife Keitha of Marquette, Mich.; sister of the late Jane Mastin and Nina Valentine; grandmother of Scott Callanan and his wife Karen of Andover and Brooke Johnson and her husband Todd of Glastonbury, Conn.; great-grandmother of Taylor, Zachary, and Benjamin Callanan, and Alexander, Victoria and Timothy Johnson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday at 12 p.m. Visitation prior to the service Friday morning from 10:30 to 12 p.m. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the . at . For guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 21, 2019
