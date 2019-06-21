|
Ann E. Cusick, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 12, 2019. Ann was born on September 14, 1934 in Massachusetts. She graduated from Scituate High School in 1952. She also received her Associates Degree in Business School. Ann worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for the Town of Scituate Planning Board, Norwell High School, and she also opened her own business Office Resources in Scituate. She volunteered at Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic in Port Charlotte, this was a cause near and dear to her heart. Ann is survived by her loving husband Henry Cusick who she was married to for 61 years. She leaves behind 5 children David Cusick of Duxbury, Mass., Timothy Cusick of Port Charlotte, Fla., Joseph Cusick and his wife Tracy of Woodbridge, Va., Marianne Brained and her husband Tom of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Patricia Welliver and her husband Ray of Port Charlotte, Fla. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Nicholas Cusick, Jenna Cusick, Emily Heffernan, Erin Heffernan, and Barbara Cusick. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Mass and celebration of her life will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 2500 Easy Street Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Monday June 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. There will be refreshments afterwards at The Clubhouse at Heritage Oak Park. located at 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic located at 21297 Olean Blvd. Unit B Port Charlotte, FL 33949.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 21, 2019