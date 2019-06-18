Ann G. O'Neil died June 16, 2019, in her Cohasset home. She was 73. Ann was born in 1945 and was raised in Belmont. She was a graduate of the Newton County Day School and later worked as a registered nurse. Ann was a longtime resident of Hull and a lifelong enthusiast of the beauty and activity of Hull Bay. She was predeceased by her devoted parents, Edward and Rose O'Neil, and her brother, Frank O'Neil. She is survived by her brother, Ted O'Neil of Hull; her sister, Jane Tripp of Florida; as well as her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who will miss her dearly. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 5-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Mary's Parish in St. Ann's Church, Hull, at 10 a.m. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Scituate Animal Shelter www.scituateanimalshelter.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary