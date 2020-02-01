Home

Ann Horigan

Ann Horigan Obituary
Ann (Giagrando) Horigan, of Falmouth, originally from Weymouth, passed away on January 19, 2020, surrounded by family. She is survived by her father, Raymond Giagrando Jr. and his wife Marilyn; her children, Brittany and Paul IV; also her siblings, Raymond III and Deborah Beauvais; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Giagrando, and brother, Michael Giagrando. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020
