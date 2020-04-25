|
Ann J. Dillon (Carroll), age 88, of Milton passed away April 22nd due to complications related to Covid-19. Born and raised in Hyde Park, she graduated from Hyde Park High and has lived in Milton since 1976. She worked as a secretary for Mason Kneelan in Hyde Park before retiring to raise her family. Annie, who loved the color yellow, was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. The family wishes to thank those who cared for her during her last days. Beloved wife of the late George F. Dillon. Loving mother of Katharine Doten and her husband James of Enfield, CT, Michael Dillon and his wife Mary of Braintree, Thomas Dillon and his wife Elisa of Braintree, Barbara DeSouza of Enfield, CT, Maureen Brady and her husband James of Ireland, and Jeanne Dillon and Richie Lyman of Quincy. Beloved Nana of Julie and Kevin Doten; Conor, Jarrod, and Cameron Dillon; Kelsey, Brianne, Allyson and Jaina Dillon; Dillon DeSouza, and Jacob and Saoirse Brady. She is also survived by her f foster brother Joe Kelsey as well as many nieces and nephews and close family friends, the Coves. Annie was predeceased by a sister (Marie) and a brother (William). A private family graveside service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her amazing life. Donations may be made in her memory to at www.give.specialolympics.org For guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 25, 2020