|
|
Ann K. (Hughes) MacKinnon of Quincy passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness. Lovingly survived by and already so sadly missed by her husband and best friend of 59 years, John W. "Jack" MacKinnon Jr. Ann is also survived by her adoring children, Nancy J. Lesslie and her husband Paul of Quincy, Patricia L. Tremblay of Middleton and her former husband Ronald Tremblay of Topsfield, Kathleen A. Palmer and her husband John of Quincy and John W. MacKinnon III and his partner Deborah McManus of Bridgewater. The daughter of the late Henry H. and Susan H. Hughes, Ann is also survived by her brother, William F. Hughes of Weymouth; and her sister, Irene E. Hughes of Quincy. She was predeceased by her siblings, Henry "Pal" Hughes of Tenn., Patricia A. "Patsy" Hughes of Quincy and Mary S. George of Raleigh, N.C. Ann was most proud of her one dozen granddaughters, Katelin, Christine, Kimberly, Courtney, Stephanie, Kathleen, Jennifer, Jessica, Allison, Kelsey, Caroline and Jaimee; and her great-grandsons, Logan, Patrick and one precious baby Hopkins who is due in April 2020. A graduate of Quincy High School, Ann had many jobs in the Quincy area, but most recently worked at the front desk of the Best Western Adams Inn in N. Quincy. She loved traveling with Jack on their annual trips to Disney World and staying at their favorite Grand Floridian Hotel. They also enjoyed many camping trips all over New England and Florida. But her most favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family celebrating all the wonderful moments life has to offer. Although her family's hearts are broken and they miss her so much, they have been very blessed to have had the best wife, mother and grandmother that God could have given them. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Wednesday, October 30, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 1:30 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In leu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Hospice of the So. Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 29, 2019