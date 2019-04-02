Ann Kemp, age 89 years, of Plymouth, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Newfield House in Plymouth. She was the loving wife of the late M. Beelman "Bill" Kemp. Daughter of the late John and Nora (Hannon) Kennedy, born in Plymouth, April 27, 1929, Ann was a lifelong Plymouth resident. After graduating from Plymouth High School, class of 1946, she began a career in banking at Plymouth 5 Cents Savings Bank, retiring from the mortgage department after working there for over thirty years. Ann had many interests throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, traveling, walking, and was a New England Patriots fan. She enjoyed her Irish ancestry and was an avid gardener. In their earlier years Ann and Bill enjoyed their time at the Plymouth Yacht Club and sailing on the "Gutsy". Ann was also a member of the Massachusetts Women's Bankers Association throughout her career. She was a faithful communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Plymouth where she would attend daily Mass and was a member of the St. Peter's Women's League. Ann loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her children, John Kemp and his wife Diane of Plymouth and Jane Bombardier and her husband Phil of Plymouth, her grandchildren Sarah O'Brien and her husband Christopher of Dorchester and David Bombardier of Plymouth; as well as her great-grandson Jack O'Brien; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves her brother-in-law, John B. Kemp of Bridgman, Mich. The youngest of three, she was predeceased in death by her sister, Mary E. Henry, and her brother, John "Jack" Kennedy. Her funeral will be held from the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street (downtown), Plymouth, on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Peter's Church, Plymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Israel Lahey Health, 275 Sandwich Street, Plymouth, MA 02360. For more information, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary