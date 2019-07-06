|
Ann M. Campbell (Miller) of Rockland, age 80, died on June 29, 2019 at The Royal Braintree Nursing and Rehabi- litation Center. Ann was born, in Boston, Daughter of the late Otis and Helen (Grey) Miller. She was raised, and educated in The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood of Boston, graduating from the JAMAICA plain High School in 1957. Mrs. Campbell was a devoted Mother who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is remembered as being a wonderful cook with a particular talent for baking. Ann was the beloved Wife of the late Robert J. Campbell. Mother of Michael Campbell and his Wife Jo of RI, Kevin Campbell and his Wife Deborah of Plymouth, Robert Campbell Jr. and his Wife Donna of Weymouth, Daniel Campbell and his Wife Kim of Whitman, David Campbell and his Wife Kate of Stoughton. Sister of Jean Vissily of Whitman. Grandmother of, Ashley, Kevin Michael, Rachel,Brian, Matthew, Melissa, Kris, Adam, Olivia, and Remington. Also survived by 7 Great- Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews. The Campbell family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Ann's life in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St. Rockland MA 02370 on Monday July 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM in The Holy Family Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. Memorial Donations in Ann's memory may be made to The of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019