Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Family Church
403 Union St.
Rockland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Campbell Obituary
Ann M. Campbell (Miller) of Rockland, age 80, died on June 29, 2019 at The Royal Braintree Nursing and Rehabi- litation Center. Ann was born, in Boston, Daughter of the late Otis and Helen (Grey) Miller. She was raised, and educated in The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood of Boston, graduating from the JAMAICA plain High School in 1957. Mrs. Campbell was a devoted Mother who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is remembered as being a wonderful cook with a particular talent for baking. Ann was the beloved Wife of the late Robert J. Campbell. Mother of Michael Campbell and his Wife Jo of RI, Kevin Campbell and his Wife Deborah of Plymouth, Robert Campbell Jr. and his Wife Donna of Weymouth, Daniel Campbell and his Wife Kim of Whitman, David Campbell and his Wife Kate of Stoughton. Sister of Jean Vissily of Whitman. Grandmother of, Ashley, Kevin Michael, Rachel,Brian, Matthew, Melissa, Kris, Adam, Olivia, and Remington. Also survived by 7 Great- Grandchildren, and several Nieces and Nephews. The Campbell family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Ann's life in The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union St. Rockland MA 02370 on Monday July 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM in The Holy Family Church in Rockland. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland. Memorial Donations in Ann's memory may be made to The of Massachusetts, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Download Now