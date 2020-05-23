|
|
Ann M. (Logan) DOrval-Barents, 78, of East Sandwich, passed away on Friday May 8th, 2020. Ann was born in Quincy, MA and was a graduate of Braintree High School. She was a member of the St. Thomas More Drum & Bugle Corps Color Guard. Ann married and raised her family in Hingham, MA where she enjoyed spending time at the library, walking, writing, and establishing many friendships. For many years, Ann worked for the family business, Logan Healthcare, as a licensed Social Worker. Later in life, Ann went on to work as a paraprofessional throughout the South Shore working with children with Autism. She had a way of making every person she met feel special. Ann is survived by her husband Bruce D. Barents of East Sandwich; her sons and their spouses, Jim and Elizabeth Petipas of Bedford, and Keith and Catherine Petipas of East Sandwich; daughter Alicia Morgan and her spouse John Morgan of East Sandwich; stepchildren and their spouses, Robert and Mary DOrval, Scott DOrval, and Michelle and Joseph Weidenhamer, Ann Marie and Scott Lewis, Brian and Jill Barents; siblings and their spouses, Sandra and Dr. Michael Charles, Arthur Logan, Mark and Pamela Logan, Joel Logan, and Todd and Wendy Logan; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Ann was the wife of predeceased James W. Petipas and Robert J. DOrval; daughter of predeceased Samuel M. Logan and Florence "Edna" Logan of Braintree; sister of predeceased Kenneth Logan, survived by his wife Lin Logan. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 154 Route 6A Sandwich, MA. Interment at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at High Street Cemetery 19 High Street Hingham, MA. A private memorial mass will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the at in honor of Ann.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 23, 2020