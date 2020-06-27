Ann M. (Donovan) Leach, 87, lifelong resident of Rockland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Southwood in Norwell. Born September 25, 1932, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Lewis A. and Margaret (Kelly) Donovan. She was a waitress for Christo's for over 20 years. Ann enjoyed camping on Cape Cod. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Walter B. Leach. Devoted mother of Nancy Smith, Donna Greenwood, Mark Leach. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Shannon, Nicholas, Caleigh, and Audrey and great-grandmother of Autumn. All services are private. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To sign Ann's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.