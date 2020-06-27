Ann M. Leach
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. (Donovan) Leach, 87, lifelong resident of Rockland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Southwood in Norwell. Born September 25, 1932, in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Lewis A. and Margaret (Kelly) Donovan. She was a waitress for Christo's for over 20 years. Ann enjoyed camping on Cape Cod. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Walter B. Leach. Devoted mother of Nancy Smith, Donna Greenwood, Mark Leach. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Shannon, Nicholas, Caleigh, and Audrey and great-grandmother of Autumn. All services are private. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To sign Ann's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
45 East Water Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-0920
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved