|
|
Ann M. (Schneider) Loomer, a proud lifelong resident of Randolph, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020 at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born, raised, and educated in Randolph, graduating from Stetson High School. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.
For over 30 years she was a member of a candlepin-bowling league. Ann also enjoyed crocheting afghans for charity.
Beloved wife of the late Fred Lee Loomer. Loving mother of Gail Topham and her husband Paul of Bridgewater, Ann Fernald and her husband Dana of Lakeville, Beth Runco and her husband Bob of FL, Kristine Loomer and Rory Drolet of Topsfield, and the late Sandy Hill and the late Fred Lee Loomer, Jr., Mother-in-law of John Hill of Centerville and Mary Loomer of Falmouth.
Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 8 great great-grandchildren. Ann is survived by 1 sister, Sandy; and 2 brothers, Tom and Paul; and was predeceased by 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Thursday, February 13 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church in Randolph at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, February 12, from 4-8 p.m. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's memory can be made to her great-granddaughter Sophie's Charity. Checks can be mailed to Alagille Syndrome Alliance, P.O. Box 22, Collierville, TN 38027 Attn.: TEAM SOPHIE.
For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020