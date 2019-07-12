Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. St. Joseph Church
Holbrook, MA
View Map
Reposing
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Meenan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. Meenan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. Meenan Obituary
Ann M. (Quigley) Meenan, of Holbrook, formerly of So. Meadow Village, Carver and Weymouth, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family July 7, 2019, at the age of 87. Wife of the late Joseph M. Meenan, she was the loving mother of Joanne M. Walsh and her husband Bob of Holbrook, Elaine Petrelli and her husband Dave of Weymouth, Robert "Bob" Meenan and his wife Anne of Carver and Paul M. Meenan and his wife Teresa "Terrie" of Weymouth. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Helen (Donovan) Quigley, and her brother, William Quigley; dear sister-in-law of Robert Meenan of Carver. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Quincy, grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School. For over 20 years, she worked at the Governor Bradford Inn, Plymouth, in the housekeeping department. She was an active resident at So. Meadow Village, Carver, where she enjoyed bingo and crafting. Her greatest joy however came from spending time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St., Holbrook, until 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. St. Joseph Church, Holbrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to either Parkinson's Disease Research or to Hospice of the South Shore. To leave a sympathy message, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now