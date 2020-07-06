1/
Ann M. Thomas
Ann M. (Campbell) Thomas of Marshfield passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Wayne E. Thomas; Loving mother of Martha Faucett and her long-time partner Paul Izzo of Plymouth; Devoted grandmother of Thomas and Timothy Faucett. Ann also leaves a brother, James Campbell and many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Weymouth, Ann was a graduate of Weymouth High School and Bridgewater State Teachers College. She worked as an educator and first grade teacher at the Nevin and Ralph Talbot Schools in South Weymouth and as a reading tutor at the Daniel Webster School in Marshfield for 31 years. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Christine Parish Church, 1295 Main Street in Marsfhfield. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Rockland, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of the Ventress Memorial Library, by mail to P.O. Box 298, Marshfield MA 02050 or to Marshfield Community Christmas, P.O. Box 713, Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
MACDONALD FUNERAL HOME INC - MARSHFIELD
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Christine Parish Church
