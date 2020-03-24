|
Ann Marie (Brannen) Littlefield, known as Marie to most, age 91, of Weymouth, passed away on March 22, 2020. Marie was born and raised in Dorchester. She married her beloved husband, Kenneth, in 1953 and they settled in Weymouth where they have lived every since. Marie worked for the Weymouth News for many years prior to working at Electroswitch. After retirement, Marie loved to travel with her husband in their motorhome all over the United States and especially enjoyed going to Canada and Maine to visit family and friends. She loved to do crafts and spend time with friends. Marie was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Littlefield. She was the loving mother of Brenda O'Toole and her late husband Michael of Weymouth and K. Allen Littlefield and his wife Kathy of Weymouth; proud grandmother of Christopher O'Toole and his wife Jessica, Kendra O'Toole, David O'Toole and Daniel Littlefield and his wife Caitlin; and great-grandmother of Cara-Lynn, Michael, Emmalene, and Genevieve. Marie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pauline Hatfield. Services for Marie were private due to the current viral crisis. She was interred in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.CCShepherd.com. Services for Marie are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to the Weymouth Food Pantry, P.O. Box 890009, Weymouth, MA. 02189.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 24, 2020