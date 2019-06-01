Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Sweeney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Sweeney Obituary
Ann L. (Geisser) Sweeney, age 91, of Hingham, passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Linden Ponds in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family.
Ann was born in Boston, to the late George H. Geisser, Sr. and Helen M. (Neilson) Kaukola-Holbrook. She was raised and educated in Sandown, N.H., Boston, and Revere. She had lived in Hingham for the past five years, previously in Marshfield. Prior to that, she was a longtime resident of Pocono Summit, Pa., and Little Ferry, N.J.
As a young woman, Ann began her career working as a model in New York City. She went on to work for AT&T as a secretary and had been retired for many years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
For many years, she was active in the Lutheran church in the Poconos.
Ann loved animals of all kinds and had many pets. She also enjoyed following politics. Ann was an independent woman with a great sense of humor.
Beloved wife of the late Harry James Sweeney. Loving sister of Margery H. Solomon and her late husband Josef of Roslindale, Jo-Ann N. Graziano and her husband Daniel of Plymouth and the late George Henry Geisser, Jr. Ann is also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and
friends.
A prayer service will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Graveside services in West Hampstead Cemetery, Hampstead, N.H., will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m.
For those who wish, donations in Ann's memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now