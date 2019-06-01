|
Ann L. (Geisser) Sweeney, age 91, of Hingham, passed away, peacefully, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Linden Ponds in Hingham, in the comfort of her loving family.
Ann was born in Boston, to the late George H. Geisser, Sr. and Helen M. (Neilson) Kaukola-Holbrook. She was raised and educated in Sandown, N.H., Boston, and Revere. She had lived in Hingham for the past five years, previously in Marshfield. Prior to that, she was a longtime resident of Pocono Summit, Pa., and Little Ferry, N.J.
As a young woman, Ann began her career working as a model in New York City. She went on to work for AT&T as a secretary and had been retired for many years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
For many years, she was active in the Lutheran church in the Poconos.
Ann loved animals of all kinds and had many pets. She also enjoyed following politics. Ann was an independent woman with a great sense of humor.
Beloved wife of the late Harry James Sweeney. Loving sister of Margery H. Solomon and her late husband Josef of Roslindale, Jo-Ann N. Graziano and her husband Daniel of Plymouth and the late George Henry Geisser, Jr. Ann is also survived and loved by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and
friends.
A prayer service will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Graveside services in West Hampstead Cemetery, Hampstead, N.H., will take place on Wednesday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m.
For those who wish, donations in Ann's memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 1, 2019